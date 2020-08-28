France's Macron to head to Beirut to pressure Lebanese political elite

The official added it was time for Lebanese political parties to temporarily step aside and ensure a government of change was put into place.

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron will head to Beirut next week to pressure local politicians into pressing ahead with the creation of a government that can implement urgent reforms, a French presidential official said on Friday.

“The president has said it he will not give up. He made a commitment to do what needs to be done and to apply the necessary pressure to put this programme in place,” the official told reporters ahead of Macron’s visit to Beirut next Monday and Tuesday.

