EWN Weekend Weather Watch: Rain and snow for WC, clear skies for Gauteng

CAPE TOWN - Cold, wet and windy conditions prevail in the western parts of the country while the eastern and northern areas of South Africa can expect warmer temperatures and mostly clear skies on Saturday.

WESTERN CAPE

Winter maintains its icy grip on Cape Town as more rain and wind has been forecast for the Mother City on Saturday.

The temperature will max out at 14°C and be accompanied by a strong northerly wind. The cold and wet will extend throughout the province, with some snow expected in the Worcester area tomorrow. The temperature forecast is a chilly 13°C. George will see a high of 14°C, Beaufort West 13°C and Vredendal 15°C.

The rain clears up on Sunday, although Cape Town can expect a cloudy day. The northern parts of the province can expect clear skies.

GAUTENG

Clear skies are predicted for Saturday with temperatures ranging from the low to the high 20s across the province.

Johannesburg will top the mercury at 21°C, Pretoria a high of 24°C, Vereeniging 21°C and Hammanskraal can expect a hot 29°C. A brisk southeasterly wind is expected across the province.

The clear skies disappear on Sunday as thunderstorms are forecast for most of the province.

KWAZULU-NATAL

There's nothing stopping the beach lovers from hitting the water on Saturday, with only slightly cooler weather forecast along the coast. Durban can expect a partly cloudy day, with a high of 23°C. Richard's Bay is a tad warmer at 24°C. Inland, both Newcastle and Ulundi will top the mercury at 26°C.

But on Sunday KZN residents should brace for colder temperatures and some rain as the cold front moves up the coast.

