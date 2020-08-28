Elim man convicted of raping, killing Delvina Europa (6) to be sentenced today

Reagan Zietsman, a friend of the deceased's father earlier this week, pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping, rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

CAPE TOWN - A man convicted of the rape and murder of six-year-old Delvina Europa from Elim will be sentenced on Friday.

He was taken into custody shortly after little Delvina's body was found among bushes behind a school in the area days after her aunt had reported her missing in March last year.

The State has called for two life sentences to be handed to Zietsman.

Friday will not be the first time Zietsman appears in the dock to receive a sentence for a rape conviction.

He was convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl in January 2017 but was handed a five-year suspended sentence for that crime.

Arguing in aggravation and mitigation of sentence earlier this week, State advocate Maria Marshall called Zietsman a violent monster and a coward.

She told the court the fact that a previous rape conviction didn't deter Zietsman, showed the character of the person the court is dealing with.

The man defeated the ends of justice by placing Delvina's body in shallow water in an attempt to destroy DNA evidence.

Her death was the latest in a string of murders involving women and girls that rocked the Overberg region in recent years.

