Ecowas agrees Mali transitional government to last a year: Nigerian presidency

The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) held a summit on Friday to discuss Mali’s future and whether to lift sanctions on the country following last week’s ousting of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

ABUJA - Mali’s West African neighbours have agreed the country’s transitional government must be lead by civilians and last no longer than 12 months, Nigeria’s presidency said on Friday.

