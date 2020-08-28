20°C / 22°C
Ecowas agrees Mali transitional government to last a year: Nigerian presidency

The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) held a summit on Friday to discuss Mali’s future and whether to lift sanctions on the country following last week’s ousting of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Colonel Malick Diaw (C), vice-president of the CNSP (National Committee for the Salvation of the People) gestures to a crowd of supporters as he arrives escorted by Malian soldiers at the Independence square in Bamako, on 21 August 2020. Picture: AFP.
31 minutes ago

ABUJA - Mali’s West African neighbours have agreed the country’s transitional government must be lead by civilians and last no longer than 12 months, Nigeria’s presidency said on Friday.

The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) held a summit on Friday to discuss Mali’s future and whether to lift sanctions on the country following last week’s ousting of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

