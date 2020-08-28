Ecowas agrees Mali transitional government to last a year: Nigerian presidency
The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) held a summit on Friday to discuss Mali’s future and whether to lift sanctions on the country following last week’s ousting of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.
ABUJA - Mali’s West African neighbours have agreed the country’s transitional government must be lead by civilians and last no longer than 12 months, Nigeria’s presidency said on Friday.
The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) held a summit on Friday to discuss Mali’s future and whether to lift sanctions on the country following last week’s ousting of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.