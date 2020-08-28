Delvina Europa's killer handed two life sentences

More than a year after six-year-old Delvina Europa's body was found among bushes behind a school in Elim, her killer has been put away for life.

CAPE TOWN - An Elim man was on Friday handed two life sentences and a 13-year jail term for the rape and murder of six-year-old Delvina Europa.

Reagan Zietsman, a friend of the deceased's father, was taken into custody shortly after the girl's body was found among bushes in the Overberg town just days after her aunt had reported her missing in March last year.

Earlier this week, Zietsman pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping, rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The court has handed Zietsman two life sentences - one for rape and another for murder.

He will also serve eight years for kidnapping and five years for defeating the administration of justice.

The sentences will run concurrently and the court has further ordered that Zietsman's name be recorded in the national register for sex offenders.

Today was not the first time Zietsman appeared in the dock to be sentenced for a child rape.

He was convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl in January 2017 but was handed a five-year suspended sentence for that crime.

Arguing in aggravation of sentence earlier this week, State advocate Maria Marshall submitted that the suspended sentence should have served as an albatross around Zietsman's neck but it didn't deter him.

Marshall argued that Zietsman was a violent person with a perverse attitude of committing sexual offences against young people.

