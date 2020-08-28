DA welcomes court ruling declaring a NMB mayor be elected in 7 days

Port Elizabeth High Court Judge Irma Schoeman ruled in favour of the party’s urgent court application on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed a court judgment declaring a Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) Mayor must be elected in the next seven days.

African Independent Congress Councillor Tshonono Buyeye has been serving as acting city mayor since the ousting of the United Democratic Movement’s Mongameli Bobani in December last year.

DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga said the ruling was a victory, not only for his party but also for Nelson Mandela Bay residents.

“In a very dictatorial way, they were trying to block the municipal council in electing a mayor and electing a chief whip. Now the court confirmed that it was irregular and illegal in adjourning and stopping all those meetings.”

