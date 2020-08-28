CSA appoints transformation ombudsman

The announcement follows weeks of revelations from former players who shared their experiences of isolation and racial discrimination within the sport.

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa officially launched the Cricket for Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) system on Friday and appointed Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza as transformation ombudsman.

In a statement, CSA said the SJN was "an independent complaints system that will look at the healing, restoration and uniting process of cricket players, fans, and the nation, starting with the former players."

CSA appointed Ntsebeza into the Office of the Transformation Ombudsman. He is tasked with managing the new system (SJN).

Alongside this, Ntsebeza’s job "will be to convene a National SJN Imbizo and provide assurance regarding the extent to which transformation programmes are impactful on society. Further responsibilities will include setting up The Restoration Fund – to deal with opportunity cost due to discrimination – and the implementation of the Diversity, Belonging and Inclusivity (DIBS) programme."

CSA’s Independent Director and Transformation Chair Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw said today was an important day for cricket and for South Africa.

"This is not only significant for cricket but for the entire nation," she said. "It is a national project and we hope it will help those who have been hurt due to discrimination heal quicker. What this means to all of us, to those affected, is that CSA is heading in the right direction. It’s not enough just to talk, but action is required, and I think this is a step in that direction.

"It is also a sign that shows what may have been conceived as impossible can be considered as doable. I want to believe that as the cricket community we have the ability to find common ground and deal with the pains of the past."

CSA acting president Beresford Williams added his voice, saying that he wanted CSA to move in the right direction.

"Today, I can boldly say that despite the challenges CSA has endured, we are committed to a new path anchored on the mandate set out by the Cricket for Social Justice and Nation Building project.

"We owe it to the former players, coaches and administrators and the general public, to act decisively. We need to ensure the ills that may have been inflicted on them are not extended to the next generation."

He added that it was up to CSA as a cricketing body to be the agent of change.

"As the board of CSA, we took the country into our confidence and accepted responsibility for not establishing adequate channels for reporting of acts of racism and discrimination at the time that they occurred. We acknowledge this oversight and apologise to the cricket stakeholders with a promise that we will immediately strive to remedy what happened in the past."

CSA have also confirmed the involvement of former players who will serve as ambassadors for the SJN. CSA stated that these ambassadors "will assist with, amongst other things, identifying and mapping appropriate channels for enhancing public awareness on SJN, building relationships with key stakeholders and help promote unity and reconciliation."

The players who will be ambassadors: Makhaya Ntini, Monde Zondeki, Gary Kirsten, Lance Klusener, Geoffrey Toyana, Marcia Letsoalo, Shandre Fritz, Nolubabalo Ndzundzu and Dinesha Devnarain.

