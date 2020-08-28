CoJ accounts manager to appear in court to answer to corruption charges

The 43-year-old allegedly demanded a R10,000 bribe from a complainant in exchange for reducing his utility bill.

JOHANNESBURG - An accounts manager from the City of Joburg (CoJ) is expected to appear in the Hillbrow Magistrates Court on Friday to answer to charges of corruption.

CoJ said it was investigating 30 officials in the office of the Ombudsman who are accused of accepting bribes worth thousands of rands.

Spokesperson Lucky Sindane said: “When all else fails, people go to that office to seek assistance. Now when you get people who are engaged in fraud and corruption activities in that office, it is very disappointing.”

