Clean audits in municipalities don’t equate to quality service, new study finds

A report has found that a clean audit in municipalities does not equate to quality basic services for its residents.

A new study by the Public Affairs Research Institute (Pari) has revealed that instead, a clean audit does not give an indication of the extent to which households - especially the poor - were able to afford and access basic services.

Two months ago, the Auditor-General revealed that irregular expenditure among municipalities in the country had increased to R32 billion in the 2018 and 2019 financial year, a R7 billion increase from the preceding year.

This came as no shock to researchers and economists who have long insisted that the South African local government fiscal framework does not work.

But now, an entire study dedicated to the subject found that not only were municipalities generally under strain due to residents’ incapacity to pay rates and taxes, among other services, but that even the areas which perform well in government’s books do not particularly meet the criteria for good services.

Dr Tracy Ledger a co-researcher of the report said: “In terms of a new design for a fiscal framework, the most important thing is that it’s fit for a purpose. That it is able to make available enough revenue so that government can pay for all its expenditure requirements while at the same time, making sure that households have got access to affordable quality services.”

The report also found that there weren’t enough resources to address basic service needs, particularly to indigent households.

While on the contrary, local government was able to raise revenue in white urban areas through taxes and services such as electricity and water.

