Bheki Cele: Killers of Nathaniel Julius will face might of the law

Nathaniel Julius (16) was shot dead near his home in Eldorado Park on Wednesday night, allegedly by police.

ELDORADO PARK - Police Minster Bheki Cele said should it be found that police were responsible for killing a 16-year-old Eldorado Park boy, they should face the full might of the law.

Cele was speaking in the area on Friday shortly after he visited the family of Nathaniel Julius, who was shot dead near his home on Wednesday night, allegedly by police.

Police claim the teenager - who suffered from Down syndrome - was caught in the crossfire between police and alleged gangsters.

Cele visited the home of the teenager accompanied by Gauteng Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and senior police officials.

“Because we don’t want the police to be seen interfering on the matter. So, we will find a way and we will find the answers and whoever did it will have to face the law."

His visit was met with angry members of the public, who said police were not telling the truth.

Cele assured the public that the investigation would bring them answers.

“All government departments like social development, human settlements, education, not just the police, must do their work."

Ipid was set to visit the family of the late teenager to obtain statements on Friday afternoon.