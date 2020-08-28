At least 4 dead bodies discovered around CT this week

The bodies of three women and a man have been discovered in different parts of the city, with police calling for the public’s help in their investigations.

CAPE TOWN –Police in the Western Cape were alerted after the body of the unidentified woman, who is believed to be in her mid-20s, was found in a black wheelie-bin.

The police's Frederick Van Wyk said the cause of death is unclear at this stage.

“A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Police are investigating a case of murder and they are appealing to the public to come forward with information."

Detectives have asked for the public's help in their investigation.

Two other bodies, that of a woman and man, have also been found this week – among bushes along Baden Powell Drive.

Police believe they had been dumped a while back as they were in an advanced state of decomposition.

In a separate incident, also this week, a woman's decomposed body was also along Baden Powell Drive in the Strandfontein area.

