ANC's Duarte: There must be justice for Nathaniel Julius

African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jesse Duarte has described the killing of a 16-year-old boy in Eldorado Park as a sad moment for South Africa.

The past two days have been filled with heightened emotions as residents vent their anger over the murder.

Nathaniel Julies died on Thursday after being shot, allegedly by police, a day earlier.

Authorities, including Gauteng Premier David Makhura, said that the teenager, who also suffered from Down syndrome, was caught in the crossfire with alleged gangsters.

But residents, including the boy's family, insist that this isn't true.

Duarte said that police must get to the bottom of what happened.

"There can be no further deliberations and assumptions that are made unless those answers come with clarity, crystal clear clarity, and that no one is allowed to be left without an answer in this regard. There must be justice for Nathaniel Julius. Nothing less will suffice."

