ANC NEC 3-day meeting billed as showdown between factions

JOHANNESBURG - With senior African National Congress (ANC) leaders implicated in corruption and more calls for harsher action against wrongdoing, the party’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting, which is set for three days has been billed as a showdown between different factions.

The ANC goes into the NEC from on Friday afternoon with pressure from its alliance partners, the Congress of South African Trade Unions and South African Communist Party having lambasted it for talking soft on corruption.

Some party leaders face serious charges of malfeasance over the COVID-19 procurement scandal and more.

ANC NEC meetings have in the recent past produced very little for South Africans to trust that they are serious about fighting corruption.

For the most part, there has been no action taken against those found on the wrong side of the law by the party even when its integrity commission sanctions such members.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa is said to be speaking in conciliatory terms to both the credible members of the party and those believed to be leading the rot in the state.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that the faction that opposed Ramaphosa’s rise to the Presidency was plotting to raise his indiscretions including his presidential campaign funding as a pre-emptive strike.

Meanwhile, the ANC national working committee, which includes members of the alliance is meeting to discuss lists which provinces were required to compile on its members who are facing criminal charges.

Although the meeting cannot make a decision on the produced documents, the NEC is expected to decide on its handling and what becomes of the tainted members and leaders.

