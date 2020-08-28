ANC in KZN backtracks on Zandile Gumede appointment

The party has requested all members accused of corruption to step down from their positions pending the outcome of their investigations.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has backtracked from its decision to appoint corruption accused Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature and has now asked her to step aside.

The party is holding a briefing on the outcome of its PEC meeting on Friday.

It has requested all members accused of corruption to step down from their positions pending the outcome of their investigations.

As the former eThekwini mayor, Gumede is facing fraud and corruption charges related to a multi-million rand tender and is currently out on R50,000 bail.

Her appointment to the provincial legislature this month sparked public outrage, with the ANC accused of not doing enough to hold its members accountable for allegations of maladministration.