ANC ‘disappointed’ by those ‘working to undermine’ its internal processes

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said it was disappointed by those working to undermine its internal processes following the distribution of a letter purporting to summon secretary-general Ace Magashule to its integrity commission.

In the document, which has been widely shared on social media, Magashule is summoned to explain remarks he made last month that he “will never step aside due to corruption allegations”.

But the party moved to clarify that Magashule has not been formally presented with that letter.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said Magashule had not received any letter but stopped short of denying the document’s authenticity.

“We will await formal communication within the organisation and as such, the SG will be able to respond accordingly.”

Mabe criticised the letter’s circulation on social media, lambasting unnamed people who he said were undermining the party’s processes.

The comments drew a backlash from the public piling pressure on the party’s structures to rebuke him.

According to the letter, Magashule is expected to present himself before the party’s integrity commission within the coming week.

