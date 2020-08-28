Administrators for Comair say binding offer received

Comair has been under a form of bankruptcy protection since May and the publication of its rescue plan has so far been delayed by more than two months.

JOHANNESBURG - Administrators for South Africa’s Comair Ltd said on Friday they had received a binding offer from their preferred investors in the airline and would request to delay the publication of their rescue plan to 2 September as a result.

“We have now received a final binding offer from the preferred investors late this afternoon, and the terms of this offer must now be incorporated into the business rescue plan,” they said in a statement.

