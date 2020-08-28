3 out of 4 businesses saw revenue drop during lockdown, survey finds

The survey found that 23% of businesses had to shut down, temporarily or permanently, and only 2% reported growth during the lockdown.

CAPE TOWN - Three in every four businesses have seen revenue shrink during the COVID-19 lockdown.

That's according to a survey by specialist management company Redflank in their BeyondCOVID initiative.

Over 1,800 participants across sectors participated in the survey between June and August.

Director at Redflank, Lings Naidoo, explained that some industries had faced greater revenue drops than others.

"Accommodation and food, 93% of businesses in that sector indicated a drop. Retail at 83% and construction at 89%. Financial services was one of those least impacted."

As a result, the survey found that 68% of accommodation and food services companies have had to retrench staff members and 39% expected more retrenchments.

With more than half the participants saying that their businesses were operating below capacity, many were in need of funding, as Naidoo explained.

"Businesses that are requiring at least six months worth of funding to survive the next 12 months, that average is 26%. So that's more than 1 in 4 businesses."

The survey found that 23% of businesses had to shut down, temporarily or permanently, and only 2% reported growth during the lockdown.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.