WC govt to ask national govt to lift travel ban

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier said that their immediate focus was on kick-starting the domestic tourism sector.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government will ask national leaders to lift the ban on international travel.

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier said that their immediate focus was on kick-starting the domestic tourism sector.

Thursday's COVID-19 briefing has outlined plans to get the local economy going following the lockdown.

Maynier has highlighted the huge contribution of international tourism to the Western Cape economy.

He said that a large proportion of tourists were international and they stayed longer and spent more money.

"Precisely because of that, we are in the process of compiling a submission which we will lodge next week to open the borders in order to provide international travel but we do not have certainty about a proposed date at this stage."

Premier Alan Winde has again urged residents to support local business.

"Let's go out there and save a job. I want you to think about that list on your fridge that says fix that squeaky gate or paint something... go and visit your local hardware store and go and get that paint, the hinge for your gate or even better than that, go and find a carpenter who you can employ."

Provincial leaders today launched the "We Are Open” domestic tourism campaign urging South Africans to explore the province's world-class tourist attractions.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.