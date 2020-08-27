20°C / 22°C
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa replies to questions in National Assembly

President Cyril Ramaphosa is replying to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-based violence and femicide and the combating of corruption in the public and private sectors.

President Cyril Ramaphosa interacting with communities across the nation through a virtual Presidential Imbizo on coronavirus. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is replying to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-based violence and femicide and the combating of corruption in the public and private sectors.

The president is attending the session virtually.

WATCH: Ramaphosa replies to questions in National Assembly

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

