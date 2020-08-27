WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa replies to questions in National Assembly
President Cyril Ramaphosa is replying to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-based violence and femicide and the combating of corruption in the public and private sectors.
The president is attending the session virtually.
