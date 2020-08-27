The land, ANC and IFP relations – Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi turns 92

The elder statesman – who has recently recovered from COVID-19 – turns 92 on Thursday.

DURBAN – Former Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Mangosuthu Buthelezi said the reason he hasn’t stepped down as a member of Parliament was that he wanted to see the land issue in the country resolved.

He has told Eyewitness News that he wants to protect land under the custodianship of traditional leaders as it is currently under attack.

Prior to 1994 – Prince Buthelezi was instrumental in ensuring that traditional leaders continue to be custodians of the land in rural areas.

“I passed the law with the legislature of KwaZulu, protecting the bits and pieces of land that was being held by the King, on behalf of the people and amaKhosi. At the moment that is threatened, because some people say it must go to the government. Since I am the author of that, I am interested to see how it ends.”

Buthelezi said he wants to see the expropriation of land but with compensation.

“I don’t say that people should be given their land’s value because they didn’t buy it from anybody. I would say it would be fair that they are given for whatever improvements; something.”

Buthelezi – who was still active in the IFP as the party’s president-emeritus – said the country needs to urgently resolve the land issue in order to address other social and economic challenges.

Differences between the African National Congress (ANC) and the IFP date back to 1979 when the parties disagreed on an approach to collapse the apartheid system.

The ANC had adopted an armed struggle and wanted to cripple the country economically by calling for sanctions and disinvestment.

The IFP believed that the ANC’s approach was unworkable.

“Now that my days are numbered, I would like to close my eyes this matter closed. That we should not be enemies, that we should be opponents like in any civilised democracy and oppose each other without being enemies.

EWN **understands that both parties are currently negotiating a reconciliation agreement.

