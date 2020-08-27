South Korea reports 441 new coronavirus cases, most since March: KCDC

Some 434 of the new cases were locally transmitted, bringing the total tally to 18,706 infections, with 313 deaths.

SEOUL - South Korea reported 441 new coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, the most daily infections since early March when the country had the first large outbreak, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

Some 434 of the new cases were locally transmitted, bringing the total tally to 18,706 infections, with 313 deaths.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.