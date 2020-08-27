SA’s COVID-19 recovery rate now at 85%, 194 more people have died

On Wednesday, the health ministry reported 2,684 new infections had been detected over the past day, taking the number of known cases in South Africa – since March – to over 615,000.

JOHANNESBURG – The national toll for fatalities due to COVID-19 related complications has risen to 13,502 after 194 more people died after contracting the coronavirus.

The recovery rate has increased to 85%, which meant over 525,000 people have so far recovered.

Meanwhile, A new study looking at male and female immune responses to the new coronavirus may shed new light on why men are more likely to become seriously ill with COVID-19, researchers said Wednesday.

Since early in the pandemic it has been clear that men, particularly older men, were at a far higher risk of dying from the virus than women of a similar age, but scientists have not yet been able to pinpoint exactly why.

A new study published in the journal _Nature _noted that globally men account for about 60% of deaths from COVID-19 and looked at whether differences in immune responses could explain why.

"What we found was that men and women indeed develop different types of immune responses to COVID-19," said the study's lead author Akiko Iwasaki, a professor at Yale University, in a video.

The immunity specialist said, "these differences may underlie heightened disease susceptibility in men".

Researchers collected nasal, saliva, and blood samples from non-infected control subjects and patients with the disease who were treated at Yale-New Haven Hospital in the United States.

They then monitored patients to look at their immune responses.

Researchers found that women mounted a more robust immune response involving T lymphocytes, which are a type of white blood cell that can recognise viruses and eliminate them.

This was the case even among older women, the study found.

Additional reporting by AFP

