Ramaphosa to receive first COVID-19 corruption report in September

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will receive a report in early September on work done so far to tackle corruption related to COVID-19 procurement.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu on Thursday gave a briefing on the outcome of this week’s Cabinet meeting, and corruption appeared to have featured prominently at the gathering.

Mthembu said that a body called the Fusion Centre coordinates the functions of various law enforcement agencies probing graft linked to tenders and other business deals.

"The Fusion Centre, which coordinates the work of all law-enforcement agencies, remains on track to present its first six-weekly report in the first week of September 2020 to President Cyril Ramaphosa," Mthembu said.

"Cabinet will give the necessary support to all law-enforcement agencies. This will include giving them the resources they need to function optimally, independently without fear, favour, and prejudice in facilitating the investigation and prosecution of corruption-related cases without any further delay," he added.

