R15bn Foreshore development to now include 'affordable housing' units

Last week, the City of Cape Town gave the development the green light without requiring the inclusion of affordable housing. But the developer, the Amdec Group, has voluntarily decided to include 100 inclusionary housing units.

CAPE TOWN - A R15 billion development set to reimagine the city's Foreshore will now include "affordable housing".

The Harbour Arch development has been the subject of a series of appeals and objections from various housing activist groups saying that it would further deepen the exclusionary nature of housing in the inner city.

Ndifuna Ukwazi's Jonty Cogger said that the group had welcomed Amdec's decision to include affordable housing units.

"This contribution is one way for private developers to commit to addressing Cape Town's spatial inequality."

Harbour Arch will be a mixed-use development with six housing towers, hotels, offices, restaurants and other facilities.

Amdec CEO James Wilson said that they chose to include affordable housing units because it was the "right thing to do".

"Affordable housing units will be about 30 square meters in extent. They'll incorporate a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and living area."

One hundred of the 980 residential units in the development will be reserved for affordable housing.

These units will only be available for rental.

The price will be set at no more than 50% of the market rent.

