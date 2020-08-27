Purchase hails impact of rail enforcement unit, eyes revival

In addition to the over 400 arrests, members also recovered more than 2,000m of stolen copper and aluminium cable over the past financial year.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's rail enforcement unit has made more than 400 arrests over the past financial year.

The pilot rail safety project funded by the provincial Transport Department, Prasa and the City of Cape Town on Thursday detailed its successes.

The memorandum of agreement between the three parties came to an end in June.

The rail enforcement unit conducted at least 4,000 patrols in hot spot areas during which almost 40,000 people were stopped and searched.

In addition to the over 400 arrests, members also recovered more than 2,000m of stolen copper and aluminium cable.

Vandalism and cable theft have been crippling the rail service across the city for several years.

Cape Town's Transport Mayco member Felicity Purchase said that because of the impact it had made, she planned to continue liaising with Prasa and other parties involved to discuss the possibility of reviving the unit or finding alternative solutions in future.

She said that over the past two years, the unit had acted as a force multiplier for Prasa's regional metro protection services unit and together, the teams had ensured greater operational visibility on trains and at stations, searching more individuals during joint operations and confiscating a greater number of dangerous weapons and fraudulent train tickets.

Unit members also support the SAPS in identifying suspects in the illicit metals theft industry and the closing down of so-called 'bucket shops', which are small scale scrap metal dealers within communities.

