Proteas Women's coach Moreeng admits frustration at cancelled England tour

JOHANNESBURG - Coach of the Proteas Women cricket side, Hilton Moreeng, has admitted that there was frustration among the team amid the cancellation of their proposed tour to England.

The tour was meant to take place in September but Cricket South Africa announced last week that the team would not be travelling to England due to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

There was an outcry among the cricket community at the cancellation of the tour, with fans saying that it was unfair that the tour was called while a handful of male players were leaving to take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

CSA later clarified the decision, stating that "national teams are restricted from travelling but individual players competing in events deemed as work are permitted to travel subject to them being COVID-19 compliant in the country they are travelling to and upon their return to South Africa".

Despite that, coach Hilton Moreeng told EWN Sport that there was a definite sense of frustration at the decision.

"They are frustrated and that's because they were looking forward to getting back and play cricket. Once we realised there's not much we can control, we had to put it behind us and focus in the camp, which, so far, is going very well and we like what we're seeing, especially with the ladies who are going to the Big Bash," he said.

As for any future tours, Moreeng said that there was work being done behind the scenes to get something together.

"Our operations team is working around the clock to see what they can get for us and we are looking at opportunities, especially in our summer now, where we can get a tour or two for the players to play. Once regulations are lifted and international borders are open there will be more opportunities but in the meantime, we need to keep going because the next tour could be around the corner," he said.

In light of tough times, there are some positives for the team to look at with eight players heading to Australia for the Big Bash in October.

One of those players is 20-year-old Nadine de Klerk, who will don the colours of the defending champion Brisbane Heat.

Moreeng is confident that the youngster will benefit from the experience.

"The experience she is going to bring and the amount she will pick up playing with the best players in the world will help fast track her career. She has shown at national level what she can do and we trust that this will help set up her career going forward", he said.

