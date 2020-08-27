Police call for info after two bodies found in Wolfgat Nature Reserve

The bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition and while the cause of death is unknown, the victims appeared to have been bound.

CAPE TOWN - Police have appealed to the public to come forward with any information that may assist in their investigation into the discovery of two bodies in Mitchells Plain.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found among bushes along Baden Powell Drive between the first and second gates of the Wolfgat Nature Reserve on Wednesday.

The police's Novela Potelwa: "As detectives are still trying to piece together facts, an appeal is hereby made to anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact Sergeant Randall Davids on 082 777 8076."

In a separate incident on Monday, a woman's decomposed body was also found among bushes along Baden Powell Drive in Strandfontein.

It's believed the victim suffered stab wounds.

Police said that a post-mortem would be conducted to determine the woman's identity, the cause of her death and how long her body had been laying in the bushy area.

