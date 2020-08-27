PE man pleads guilty to possession, distribution of child porn

Kerwin Budden appeared in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - A Port Elizabeth man has pleaded guilty to charges relating to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Budden's arrest came after Gauteng police apprehended a man in Krugersdorp a year ago on similar charges.

Riaan Mans was taken into custody after the FBI alerted South African police.

The National Prosecuting Authority said he'd downloaded child porn images, videos and chats using a mobile app.

After his arrest, Mans confessed to having shared the graphic content with various people, including Budden.

Local police then worked with US homeland security and came across child porn on Budden's phone and laptop.

He's admitted to sharing the images on social media.

Sentencing proceedings against Budden will start at the end of the month.

