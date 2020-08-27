Nzimande: Students found to have misled NSFAS will face criminal charges

NSFAS has already removed 5,000 students from its systems suspected of skimming the system.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande on Wednesday said criminal charges would be pursued against students who were found to have misled the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Nzimande warned the culprits will be punished.

He said fraudsters would not be allowed to get away with defrauding the student financial aid scheme.

“We must raise the strongest concern and rejection of any student who submitted false information to gain or con the system. This is clearly a case of ethical and corrupt behaviour, it cannot be justified.”

Nzimande also pointed out that those guilty of this were denying students who deserve to be funded.

“NSFAS has issued a communique to all affected students, notifying them of the termination of their funding status and their process to follow if they dispute the findings. The affected students will have 14 days from the day they receive the SMS communication to petition this decision by submitting proof of family income.”

The Minister said they would work to curb students taking advantage of the system.

