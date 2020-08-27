Nzimande: 2020 academic year likely to be concluded early next year

Higher learning institutions are slowly allowing students to return to their campuses after being shut down because of COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande on Wednesday said the 2020 academic year would likely be concluded early next year.

Nzimande said 66% of students were now permitted to return to their campuses from next Tuesday.

The Minister said students who would be allowed to return include first years, students who could not be accommodated under level 3, and those who need laboratories in their studies.

“The 150,555 students have been issued with permits to come on to campuses for teaching and learning and research purposes. This amounts to almost 20% of the contact student population. Some institutions are still implementing the phased-in return of the first 33% of students to their campuses.”

Nzimande also said the National Student Financial Aid Scheme laptop tender process would start afresh because none of the bidders met the requirements.

He added that the next six months would be crucial for universities.

