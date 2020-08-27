Numsa, SACCA urge members at SAA not to sign any voluntary severance packages

The airline is waiting for funding from government to pay out the approved packages.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) has urged their members at the South African Airways (SAA) not to sign any voluntary severance package agreements before funding for the retrenchment process has been secured.

The cash strapped airline has accepted over 3,000 applications from a total of about 5,000 employees.

It’s part of a business rescue plan that’s been approved for the airline, which will cost R10 billion at the very least.

There has no clarity on where this money will actually come from.

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said if workers sign agreements, they would effectively be terminating their relationship with SAA with no guarantee of income.

“Prior to the issuing of voluntary severance packages, the Department of Public Enterprises put us under enormous pressure and they publicly attacked us for delaying the process. They told workers they budgeted R2.2 billion for VSPs and they pushed to agreeing. Now that they must deliver, they still cannot confirm the funding for VSPs. What kind of game is this they are playing? It seems as though they are gambling with our member’s lives and we condemn this in the strongest terms.”

