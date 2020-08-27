Nomvuzo Atoli’s family want her killer found, police yet to make breakthrough

Nomvuzo Atoli is the second woman to have been murdered in the Browns Farm area in the past two months.

CAPE TOWN – A week after the body of a young woman was found dumped in Phillipi, police have yet to make a breakthrough in their investigation.

Nomvuzo Atoli is the second woman to have been murdered in the Browns Farm area in the past two months.

Her relatives say they would not feel at ease until the 22-year-old woman's attacker is taken off the streets and thrown behind bars.

Police have toldEyewitness News they are still probing the circumstances surrounding the young woman's death.

Nomvuzo's sister, Landiswa Atoli, has described her as a friendly person whose murder has left a huge void in their hearts.

Community members of the Siyanyanzela informal settlement found the woman's body last Thursday morning – dumped among rubbish in a large green and white container.

She had sustained injuries to her head.

It's believed she was last seen alive while with her friends the previous night.

Two months ago, 17-year-old Amahle Quku's naked body was found dumped on a field in the same community not long after she was reported missing.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.