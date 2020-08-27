Nehawu to continue with full-blown strike despite court interdict

The union is appealing the Labour Court's declaration that their strike with workers from the National Health Laboratory Service is unlawful.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) said it would continue with its planned national day of action and its pickets, despite a Labour Court ruling against their demonstrations.

The union is appealing the Labour Court's declaration that their strike with workers from the National Health Laboratory Service was unlawful.

Workers are protesting against staff shortages and the lack of personal protective equipment among other issues.

Nehawu said it would be challenging the Labour Court ruling because no reasons were given for the interdict.

Spokesperson Khaya Xaba said they intended on resuming their full-blown strike.

“Workers must continue to work and must only picket during lunch hour.”

He said workers were encouraged to continue picketing outside the laboratory service's office.

The union plans on marching to the Union Buildings next Thursday, during their national day of action, to give President Cyril Ramaphosa their memorandum.

They say if the President does not respond to their demands by 10 September, they will embark on a full nationwide strike.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.