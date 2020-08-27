Minerals Council: Graft damages SA reputation as credible investment destination

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the council urged the President and law enforcement authorities to act urgently against all those who had looted public funds

JOHANNESBURG – The Minerals Council of South Africa has called for visible leadership in the fight against corruption.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the council urged the President and law enforcement authorities to act urgently against all those who had looted public funds, including funds intended to ease the impact of COVID-19.

The council said the extent of corruption has not only damaged the reputation of the African National Congress, but also of South Africa as a credible investment destination.

It warned action cannot equate to yet another commission of inquiry because this time the pillaging of funds could have cost lives.

The council ends its statement saying in this case, corruption is not just criminal, it is a crime against South Africa's people.

