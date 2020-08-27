20°C / 22°C
Master Master KG! ‘Jerusalema’ reaches 100-million views on YouTube

Jerusalema is currently the biggest hit single from South Africa to reach great heights overseas.

Credit: MASTER KG SA Music / Facebook, 2020
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – “Jerusalema, ikhaya lami Ngilondoloze, uhambe nami. Ngilondoloze, ngilondoloze!”

If you haven’t seen or heard of South Africa’s own Master KG’s hit song Jerusalema, then it’s time to get stepping and signing.

_Jerusalema _is currently the biggest hit single from South Africa to reach great heights overseas.

The hit-track is now sitting on 100-million views on YouTube.

Master KG thanked his fans and the world on his Twitter account:

At the same time, people have shared his success and happiness on Twitter using the hashtag #Jerusalema100MillionViews:

