Master Master KG! ‘Jerusalema’ reaches 100-million views on YouTube

Jerusalema is currently the biggest hit single from South Africa to reach great heights overseas.

JOHANNESBURG – “Jerusalema, ikhaya lami Ngilondoloze, uhambe nami. Ngilondoloze, ngilondoloze!”

If you haven’t seen or heard of South Africa’s own Master KG’s hit song Jerusalema, then it’s time to get stepping and signing.

The hit-track is now sitting on 100-million views on YouTube.

Master KG thanked his fans and the world on his Twitter account:

I still Cant Believe It..Thank you world for making it possible..Shout out to @Nomcebozikode @OpenMicProdSA 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 Modimo O Maatla!!🙏🙏 #Jerusalema100Million Wanitwa Mos pic.twitter.com/hldjtTZAAo — Master Master KG!!! (@MasterKGsa) August 27, 2020

At the same time, people have shared his success and happiness on Twitter using the hashtag #Jerusalema100MillionViews:

Wow Master KG & Nomcebo's Jerusalema reached 100 million YouTube views in 8 months. That's insaaaaane.



Do you know how much of a big deal 100m views is?



Beyonce and Nicki have got hits that failed to generate 100m views in 8 years#Jerusalema100Million — Tumelo Warona (@DjNewAfrica) August 26, 2020

Welldone @MasterKGsa for this milestone 👏



First South African 🇿🇦 video to do 100 million views on YouTube 🍾🍾🤗#Jerusalema100Million 🌎 pic.twitter.com/DIKcemn78F — Njabulo (@Iam_NjabuloX) August 26, 2020

Nobody, I mean nobody but Master KG FT NOMCEBO-Jerusalema reached 100 Million views and they deserve this celebration party 🎉 🔥🔥 enjoy @CallmePriss and @Nomcebozikode you deserve it🙌🏽🙌🏽#Jerusalema100Million pic.twitter.com/mYI6e0YpmM — 💦The Silent one💦 (@SilentMunyai) August 26, 2020