Mandela Foundation: Meeting with ANC top 6 the harshest we’ve had with them

A group including the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation, Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution were invited to meet with the president.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation said its latest meeting with the African National Congress (ANC) top six was one of the most difficult it ever had because they had to be honest about corruption within the party.

They spoke out about the looting of the COVID-19 relief fund and rampant corruption in the ANC.

The President has given the Special Investigating Unit the go-ahead to investigate dodgy deals linked to the relief fund.

The pressure is now mounting on the president to hold people to account with the Congress of South African Trade Unions warning its losing patience with its alliance partner.

The Mandela Foundation's Sello Hatang said: “That meeting was one of the harshest meetings because we had to set the record straight about where we don’t believe that the ANC top six is taking corruption seriously. If they took it seriously, they would be taking some action against those who are corrupt.”

