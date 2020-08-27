Makhura urges Eldorado Park community to allow Ipid to probe teen’s shooting

The shooting of Nathaniel Julius, who suffered from Down syndrome and struggled to speak, sparked protests and a standoff between angry community members and police.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Thursday called on the community of Eldorado Park to let police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), investigate the shooting of a 16-year-old on Wednesday night and not speculate.

Julius was killed apparently after a shootout between police and a gang on Wednesday.

#Eldoradopark community members are protesting outside Eldorado Park police station after 16-year-old Nathaniel Julius was killed, allegedly by police last night. They say they are angry and just want justice.



EWN Reporter

On Thursday afternoon, tensions were still high in Eldorado Park following the clashes between police and residents.

While the situation was later calm, police were monitoring the area.

Makhura condemned the violence that led to the shooting. But residents accused a police officer of being solely behind the teenager’s death.

RESIDENTS CALL ON CELE TO INTERVENE

At the same time, the Eldorado Park community called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to urgently intervene after the shooting of Julius.

Police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), is investigating, but residents were not convinced. The community said it wanted answers.

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko was in the community to talk to residents.

Faith Mazibuko is calling for calm in #EldoradoPark after a day of violent protests, she will soon address the community.



EWN Reporter

