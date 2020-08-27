Locally conceived COVID-19 drug trial has started at UCT’s Lung Institute

Pulmonologists say the low cost, widely available antiviral drug has proven to be effective in killing the coronavirus in a laboratory setting.

JOHANNESBURG - A locally conceived COVID-19 drug trial has started at the University of Cape Town (UCT)’s Lung Institute.

Pulmonologists say the low cost, widely available antiviral drug has proven to be effective in killing the coronavirus in a laboratory setting.

It would now be put to the test to ascertain its efficacy in treating out-patient COVID-19 cases.

Two prominent questions in the treatment of COVID-19 were whether an antiviral agent is available to consistently improve patient outcomes and when in the disease progression it should be administered?

Inside the white marquee, where COVID-19 positive patients will be enrolled in the trial, head of Groote Schuur Hospital's Pulmonology Division professor Keertan Dheda explained more about the antiviral drug Nitazoxanide that would be tested: “This is not a new drug, it’s been around for many years, it’s an antidiarrheal agent and in the lab it’s shown to be lethal to Sars-COVID 2 that causes COVID-19 and we are evaluating this in randomised controlled trial.”

Dheda said a total of 960 participants will be enrolled in the study that's also running in Johannesburg, Klerksdorp, Durban and Ekurheleni.

The first participants are being enrolled in the clinical trial on Thursday.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.