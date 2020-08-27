Lebohang Khitsane, manufacturer of artistic tombstones, dies

The businessman was known by many for the work he did on the tombstones of South African icons such as Joe Mafela, Ontlametse Phalatse, Nkululeko ‘Flabba’ Habedi, Baby Jake Matlala, Scara Ngobese and others.

JOHANNESBURG – Katlehong businessman Lebohang Khitsane has died.

Khitsane was being remembered as an innovator in the memorial stone space, having manufactured elaborate life-sized tombstones under his company, Bataung Memorials.

The businessman was known by many for the work he did on the tombstones of South African icons such as Joe Mafela, Ontlametse Phalatse, Nkululeko ‘Flabba’ Habedi, Baby Jake Matlala, Scara Ngobese, late Public Service and Administration Minister Collins Chabane and legendary broadcaster Vuyo Mbuli, among countless others.

Khitsane also presented statues to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and former President Thabo Mbeki.

Among those who have taken to social media to express their sadness at the news, was actress Lerato Zah Moloi and radio presenter Thabo ‘Tboz’ Mokwele.

#RIPLeboKhitsane



Abuti Lebo was a legendary human being and a good friend to my Mama Candy... Mama instructed me many times that she wanted no one else either than Abuti Lebo Khitsane to make her tombstone when… https://t.co/XzaJ7vx9Mh — Lerato Zah (@lerato_zah) August 27, 2020

In an Instagram post, Moloi - who recently lost her actress mother Candy Moloi - described the businessman as a legendary human who was a good friend of her mother's.

She went on to say that her mother had instructed her to use Khitsane’s services when erecting a memorial stone for her.

"I never got the chance to thank him in person for the bouquet of flowers he sent me when my Mama passed on a few weeks ago, as I was informed that he was of ill health and hospitalised... I called to check up on him yesterday and also to discuss the matter of him designing, manufacturing, transporting and erecting my Mama’s tombstone in Thohoyandou where we laid her to rest", she wrote.

In 2017, Khitsane spoke to 702's Bruce Whitefield about his business.

_Listen below: _

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.