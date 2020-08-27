Lamola: There’s a need for speedy prosecutions to deal with corruption

The minister, who is leading the COVID-19 Ministerial Task Team appointed to look into allegations of tender fraud, on Thursday said that his team was there to assist law enforcement agencies with some of their challenges.

JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola on Thursday said that the fight against corruption was an urgent issue and there was a need for prosecution.

Government has now listed details of the deals done with companies over the course of the nationwide lockdown amid allegations of widespread dodgy dealings worth millions of rand.

National Treasury published details of the tenders in an effort to be more transparent.

“It is clear to us there is a need for a speedy resolution of some of the issues, including prosecutions. But also, law enforcement agencies face challenges in terms of resources. To deal with these matters, that’s why the Ministerial Task Team is important to help address this,” he said.

