KELLEIGH WILLIAMS: How many women must die before quick action is taken?

OPINION

Dear President Cyril Ramaphosa,

I'm afraid to go to the bathroom at a mall - I might get raped. I'm afraid to be on the road - they might hijack and kill me. I'm afraid to speak out at work - I might get fired. I'm afraid to go for a run in my community - I might get kidnapped. I'm afraid to keep our front door open - criminals might come in. I'm afraid to take a taxi anywhere - they might dump my body. I can't go on like this.

As a 19 year-old living in Gauteng, I'm afraid to live.

My right to freedom, peace and living in comfort has been violated. How will I travel from home to university or work? How will I contribute to the betterment of this country if this is how I feel?

I am paralysed by Wednesday morning's news - five women and two children were killed in Gauteng. August was meant to be a month of celebrations, but the continuous killing of women and children during this month proves otherwise. It has been a month of mourning, pain and fear. This is why I've been wearing my black doek. I am in mourning.

Mr President, you turned our lives upside down to protect us against COVID-19. You did this within days. Why can't you prioritise the plight of women in the same manner? Why are their killers granted bail? So that they have a right to freedom? Those protection orders are not working, Mr President.

We have to sit with our bruises in the long queues at court for hours on end because you don't have enough resources at many of our courts. Your detectives are overloaded with cases. What are you doing about this? They can't keep up, Mr President, and it results in them telling us to go "talk it out". Why don't you have an electronic docket system in place? Our dockets and statements are going missing. Perpetrators seem to know some South African Police Service members, who help them.

So many companies in your country don't have a gender-based violence policy in place. What protection is there for women in the workplace, Mr President?

Your social workers have no place to send our children and women in urgent need of care and protection. The waiting list is growing. Many have been placed back in the care of their fathers who have raped and abused them. Why? So many of your social workers have no will and passion to assist and follow through on cases. Women and children are dying as a result of recycled cases.

Your teachers who sexually violate our girls at school are allowed to teach at others schools. Why?

Mr President, what number of women and children being murdered per day would warrant swift action? On 26 August, five women were murdered in Gauteng alone. Is this a good enough number to declare a genocide on South African women?

Kelleigh Williams is the founder of @blackdoeksa, a movement that focuses on gender-based violence.