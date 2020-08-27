JUDITH FEBRUARY: With a broken state & lack of care, SA needs active citizenship

opinion

Decay has a stubborn habit of setting in quickly and tells us a great deal about what societies value and what they pay attention to.

There’s a part of Wynberg in the southern suburbs of Cape Town that encapsulates state neglect so neatly.

One, a block of flats, is ironically called Servamus (“We serve”). These apartments hug the road and house policemen and women and their families. The block is slowly but surely becoming a building that, in the not-too-distant future, may well have to be condemned. Its entrance has become a resting place for all-comers, its appearance neglected and dirty. The white picket fence that surrounds it is in limp and broken in parts.

Further down the road, towards Wynberg Hill, is the site of the Wynberg military base. Often piles of litter have been strewn on either side of its entrance. Its own fence hangs precariously across the pavement. The neglect seems to bother neither the South African Police Service nor the SANDF and the military base leadership.

As degradation sets in, complaints have also flooded in regarding open land belonging to the City of Cape Town in the corridor between Wynberg and Plumstead along Gabriel Road. Since lockdown a state of chaos has ensued there, with around 30 people living in makeshift tents, doing their ablutions in the open, lighting fires while businesses in the area complain about the increase in crime. One man, seemingly the leader of the group, is alleged to be drug-running from his tent.

It is clear that the situation is untenable. The group has taken over a section of the suburb, with rubbish piling up daily. They openly flout laws and one man wielded a golf club at a petrol attendant of the nearby service station. The reluctant councillor for the area shrugs her shoulders.

During the state of disaster, no evictions may take place. That is so, yet businesses and residents who are affected by the situation should be able to assist in fixing what is broken. Citizen responses are met with a sense of resignation by the bureaucrats whose processes to do anything are slow and painful. Businesses will soon move from the area, thus aggravating the situation. This is what happens when a lack of imagination causes suburbs and cities to degrade.

Some may say that the inability to fix what is broken or simply clean up is an accurate summation of the state of our country. For the lack of care is pervasive and serious.

Enter any government building and inevitably one enters with trepidation for these are usually places of aesthetic horror, designed to depress. If it’s Home Affairs, the middle classes are whingeing and trying to get out of queuing, while the poor, quite used to being shunted around with no care, sit and wait with dead-eye stares.

Of course, for the poor, the cost of waiting is that much greater. Most state hospitals and courts suffer the same malaise.

The lack of care has many root causes. At the very least, it embodies the culture of mediocrity that is everywhere present in public life and in many of our institutions. Second best is good enough.

But at the heart of our society lies a lack of accountability. If those in power are unaccountable for their actions (think state capture), then that message permeates throughout society.

It tells the SAPS that they bear no responsibility to maintain their buildings and ensure their residences are fit for purpose. It sends the same message to the Defence Force; the lack of discipline which is portrayed in the neglect within its barracks and houses becomes part of the way of doing things. It is the sharp end of such ill-discipline and lack of accountability which eventually led to the death of Collins Khosa during lockdown.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Citizens can wrest power from the bureaucrats and those who care so little for the way our society is shaped, thereby ensuring accountability. But, organising takes work, time and almost unending patience.

US activist and academic Harry Boyte has worked extensively on reimagining the civic space and understanding how societies can move towards a more citizen-centred politics, thereby creating greater levels of accountability.

He starts from the premise of “respectful conversations” that shift the centre of politics away from politicians.

Essentially, Boyte argues for a new kind of (citizen) politics that centres on “negotiating a common life”. The creation of so-called free spaces is essential to the notion of citizens organising themselves.

Boyte, together with his colleague Sara Evans, relies on the model at work in 1960s America. During the civil rights movement, civic spaces were reimagined in venues ranging from churches to beauty parlours. Boyte champions the notion of broad-based community organising in colleges and other spaces with citizens as “co-creators” with the state and not simply voting fodder.

Citizens need to develop a sense of agency that moves beyond the protest. This requires sustained and systematic forms of mobilisation by citizens, whether in small community groups or larger ones.

Unfortunately, citizenship today is largely passive: citizens “receive” government services and are bestowed rights.

“The default of consumer culture,” Boyte says, “is that people ask what they can get, rather than thinking about what they could build, in terms of common resources.”

Are South Africans mature enough to do what Boyte suggests and “work across differences to solve common problems, advance justice, and create community wealth, from schools, public spaces, libraries and local businesses to art, music and healthy lifestyles…”? In the examples he cites in educational spaces, teams of young people worked on “real-world issues” such as “campaigns against bullying, sexual harassment, racism, teen pregnancy, and gang violence to building playgrounds, championing healthy lifestyles, and making curriculum changes”.

We can build our communities as spaces for which we have an attachment and negotiate a common life, even in our fractured and unequal society. We all have a stake in ensuring our communities thrive, after all. It will take a shared vision and is best cultivated at the local level.

For that to happen, we need to focus on what can be done, as opposed to what cannot be done. Too often the bureaucrats simply pass the buck, or are disinterested in seeing alternatives and expediting processes. In these circumstances, it is easy for citizens to become jaded. Yet, active citizenship requires a shift in mindset - those in power alone cannot fix our communities without citizen engagement and activism demanding functional communities.

Perhaps a little pocket in the southern suburbs of Cape Town can lead the way to greater citizen action and thus a safer and happier environment? Already, some citizens are actively pursuing ways of uplifting the areas and working together to create a healthy community space.

These things can be done.

Judith February is a lawyer, governance specialist and Visiting Fellow at the Wits School of Governance. She is the author of 'Turning and turning: exploring the complexities of South Africa’s democracy'. Follow her on Twitter: @judith_february