EWN Weather Watch: Cold, wet Friday for CT, Gauteng basks in the sun

Fine and hot weather is forecast for the northern and eastern parts of the country, while the western and southern-western area can expect cold, wet conditions.

Picture: 123rf.com
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Fine and hot weather is forecast for the northern and eastern parts of the country ahead of the weekend, while the western and southern-western area can expect cold, wet conditions.

GAUTENG

It's a shorts and T-shirt day as Gauteng gets another dose of summer. The mercury will climb a few degrees higher on Friday for a fine and warm day, but will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Johannesburg will see a high of 25°C, Pretoria 26°C, Vereeniging 25°C and Hammanskraal will top the mercury at 28°C.

WESTERN CAPE

Winter keeps its hold on the Mother City with a cold, wet and windy day in store for Friday. The rest of the province will share the cold weather but some areas will escape the rain.

Cape Town can expect a high of 14°C, Worcester a high of 16°C, George 20°C, with Beaufort West and Vredendal both set for a cool 17°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

The coastal areas of KZN will see cooler weather, but the interior of the province can expect a hot day.

Durban will hit a maximum of 23°C, Richard's Bay a high of 25°C, Ulundi will top the mercury at 32°C while Newcastle will be slightly cooler at 30°C.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

