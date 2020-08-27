Elim man await sentencing after convicted of raping, murdering girl (6)

Reagan Zietsman was convicted earlier this week after pleading guilty to charges of kidnapping, rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

CAPE TOWN - Sentencing will be handed down on Friday in the case against an Elim man convicted of the rape and murder of six-year-old Delvina Europa.

Reagan Zietsman was convicted earlier this week after pleading guilty to charges of kidnapping, rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Zietsman, a friend of the deceased's father, was arrested shortly after the little girl's body was found in the Overberg town in March last year.

Arguing in aggravation and mitigation of sentence, Zietsman's legal representative asked that the court impose one life sentence.

This because the accused saved the court time and the State didn't have to go through a process of proving a case as Zietsman opted to plead guilty.

State advocate Maria Marshall asked the court to hand the convicted child killer two life sentences, labelling Zietsman a violent monster and a coward who preyed on a little girl.

Marshall argued the fact that a previous rape conviction didn't deter Zietsman shows the character of the person the court is dealing with.

Zietsman was convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl in January 2017 and was handed a five-year suspended sentence for that crime.

The man claimed to have smoked drugs with his victim's father the day before she was sexually assaulted and smothered to death.

He then placed her body in shallow water to try to get rid of DNA evidence.

