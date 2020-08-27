Eldorado Park teen's shooting death, allegedly by police, sparks violent protest

The disabled teenager died in hospital on Wednesday night, allegedly after he was shot and wounded by police in the area.

JOHANNESBURG – There is a stand-off tense stand-off between police and furious Eldorado Park residents who were venting their anger over the death of a 16-year-old boy.

The boy’s family claim he was shot after failing to respond to questions from police, but point out he wasn't able to comply due to his disability.

Community members are demanding justice for his death.

Police reported that one police officer and a member of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department have been injured.

The local police station had also been damaged in the protest.

The police have called for calm and restraint, assuring residents that the Independent Investigative Police Directorate would investigate.

Motorists have been advised to avoid Turf Road and Buckingham Avenue, near the police station, as they have been blocked with rocks and burning tyres.