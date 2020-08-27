Eldorado Park community want overhaul of police station after disabled teen shot

Nathaniel Julius was killed on Tuesday night, apparently after he failed to respond to police questioning.

JOHANNESBURG - Community members in Eldorado Park are calling for a complete overhaul of the police executive at the local station after the killing of a disabled 16-year-old.

Nathaniel Julius was killed on Tuesday night, apparently after he failed to respond to police questioning.

His family said that he had Down Syndrome and struggled to speak.

Tempers have been on Thursday as community members protested, demanding that the police officer who killed Julius be brought to book.

#Eldoradopark community members are protesting outside Eldorado Park police station after 16-year-old Nathaniel Julius was killed, allegedly by police last night. They say they are angry and just want justice.#Eldosprotest



-@ietskaylo pic.twitter.com/ywDwv8CxdF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 27, 2020

Community members in Eldorado Park said that they felt let down by the police officers who were supposed to be protecting them.

Morne Liaz is the leader of a local youth group.

He said that he had had terrible experiences with the police.

"I know first-hand that they are doing nothing on the cases. GBV violence, they'll rather send 20 vans to go and pick up an innocent lady who hasn't done anything but they can't send out 20 vans to go and close down a lolly lounge."

Police have told residents to go home as they cleared up Turf Road.

Representatives from the Human Rights Commission are also on their way here to meey with the teenager's family.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.