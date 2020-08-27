EC cop sentenced to 18 years in jail for 2008 rape of female detainee

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape policeman has been handed an 18-year jail term for raping a female detainee over 10 years ago.

Following a series of delays, the sentence was handed down in the Mthatha Regional Court on Thursday.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mpela was on night duty in November 2008 at the Mthatha Central Police Station when he committed the crime.

Mpela took the 44-year-old victim from the cells to an office and raped her twice.

He then told her to clean herself with a tissue and return to the holding cell.

Mpela pleaded not guilty, saying that the victim had asked him to help her make an emergency phone call and then initiated the sexual encounter.

But seven witnesses linked the accused to the offence.

The State had hoped for the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment, but Judge Joe Govusa found that various circumstances, such as Mpela being a first time offender, justified a deviation.

