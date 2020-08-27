De Lille to meet Treasury amid corruption claims around Beitbridge Border fence

The Public Works Minister is expected to answer questions about the irregular procurement process for the construction of the fence which cost a whopping R40 million.

JOHANNESBURG – Public Works Minister Patricia Delille was on Thursday expected to meet with National Treasury amid corruption allegations relating to the construction of the Beitbridge Border fence.

The Public Works Minister said she is prepared to be held accountable.

“The specification required that the fence had to be 2.2 metres high, but it is only 1.8 metres. The barb wire that they were using was stretched to such a limit. Those were the reports that we received, and then on the basis of all those reports I acted and launched an investigation so that we can make sure that we get value for money.”

The fence between South Africa and Zimbabwe was part of government’s intervention to seal the country’s borders to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The fence was cut soon after it was erected, pointing to shoddy workmanship.