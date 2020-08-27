CT police hailed after seizing drugs worth more than R800k

A consignment of tik and dagga worth R10,000 was seized in Oranjezicht and drugs valued at R850,000 were discovered at an apartment in Bloem Street.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police have been lauded for confiscating drugs worth more than R800,000 in two operations in the CBD.

On Tuesday, officers arrested a 38-year-old man for dealing drugs from his car in Oranjezicht.

A consignment of tik and dagga worth R10,000 was seized.

#sapsWC Targeted efforts by CPT Central police station officials to curb drug dealing in the city are making a much-needed dent to the trade. 6 Suspects arrested on drug related charges in separate incidents. Drugs seized #DrugsOffTheStreets MEhttps://t.co/qS8LXxifuw pic.twitter.com/SFbeWyeHxE — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 26, 2020

That same day, officers arrested the occupants of a vehicle in Tamboerskloof after they found drugs in their possession.

The police's Novela Potelwa said that they led police to an apartment in Bloem Street in the city centre where drugs valued at R850,000 were discovered.

"Two women, aged 23 and 27, as well as a 39-year-old man were arrested. All arrested suspects are expected to appear in court on Thursday in Cape Town."

