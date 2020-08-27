Court orders NMB council to hold meeting to elect mayor within 7 days

The ruling comes two years after the DA and coalition partners were removed as the metro’s leaders.

CAPE TOWN - A council meeting to elect a Nelson Mandela Bay executive mayor must be called within the next seven days.

Port Elizabeth High Court Judge Irma Schoeman on Thursday morning ruled in favour of the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s urgent court application.

Schoeman has also ordered that Council Speaker, Buyelwa Mafaya, and the municipality must carry the costs of the legal action the DA lodged in July.

AIC Councillor Tshonono Buyeye has been serving as acting mayor since the ousting of the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani in December.

DA Eastern Cape Leader, Nqaba Bhanga: "The court announced very clearly that she must pay for the costs personally and the DA will make sure that she is held liable to teach politicians that the Constitution is supreme and not individuals in South Africa. Secondly, she must convene this meeting within seven days in order for us to elect a democratic mayor."

